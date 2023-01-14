Home Nation

'Santro' Ravi given insulin every one hour during interrogation: ADGP Alok Kumar

Police finally secured the ‘White’ collar criminal from Ahmedabad in Gujarat on Friday, after he was absconding for almost 11 days. 

Published: 14th January 2023 04:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2023 04:11 PM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru police commissioner Alok Kumar

ADGP Alok Kumar. (File photo)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: 'Santro' Ravi who is being interrogated at Vijayanagar police station is being administered insulin every hour to bring his sugar level under control.

K S Manjunath alias ‘Santro’ Ravi, 51, was arrested in connection with a case filed by his wife in Mysuru alleging she was drugged, raped and forced into marriage in 2019.

Police finally secured the ‘White’ collar criminal from Ahmedabad in Gujarat on Friday, after he was absconding for almost 11 days. 

Confirming the development, ADGP Alok Kumar told the reporters that he will be brought back to Mysuru once a transit warrant is obtained.

Cops also arrested two others, Ramji and Sruthesh Kumar, from Gujarat who were brought to Vijayanagar police station for interrogation on Saturday morning. 

ADGP Alok Kumar also told the reporters that Santro Ravi was given insulin every one hour to keep a check on his blood sugar as he is a diabetic.

"Four have been arrested in the case registered in Vijayanagar police station. Ravi will be taken for a medical test before producing him before the judge. We will appeal for police custody," he said. The ADGP then left later for Bengaluru.

He added that the trio were brought to the police station after conducting medical tests at KR Hospital at around 5 am. They were being interrogated at the station by investigation officer ACP Shivashankar. 

City commissioner B Ramesh and ADGP Alok Kumar were also present. The police are collecting information from the accused persons. 

The trio will be produced before the sixth ADJ court judge after 4 pm.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Santro Ravi Vijayanagar police station santro ravi case Interrogation insulin diabetes ADGP Alok Kumar
India Matters
Cover of Malayalam translation of Ravi Raman’s book
Book adds to narrative of ‘Struggle’ that toppled EMS government in Kerala
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
CAA implementation to reduce role of minorities: Amartya Sen
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Moradabad trader assaulted, forced to chant religious slogans onboard Padmawat Express
Congress' Jalandhar MP Santokh Chaudhary
Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary dies during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp