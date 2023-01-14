'Santro' Ravi given insulin every one hour during interrogation: ADGP Alok Kumar

By Express News Service

MYSURU: 'Santro' Ravi who is being interrogated at Vijayanagar police station is being administered insulin every hour to bring his sugar level under control.

K S Manjunath alias ‘Santro’ Ravi, 51, was arrested in connection with a case filed by his wife in Mysuru alleging she was drugged, raped and forced into marriage in 2019.

Police finally secured the ‘White’ collar criminal from Ahmedabad in Gujarat on Friday, after he was absconding for almost 11 days.

Confirming the development, ADGP Alok Kumar told the reporters that he will be brought back to Mysuru once a transit warrant is obtained.

Cops also arrested two others, Ramji and Sruthesh Kumar, from Gujarat who were brought to Vijayanagar police station for interrogation on Saturday morning.

ADGP Alok Kumar also told the reporters that Santro Ravi was given insulin every one hour to keep a check on his blood sugar as he is a diabetic.

"Four have been arrested in the case registered in Vijayanagar police station. Ravi will be taken for a medical test before producing him before the judge. We will appeal for police custody," he said. The ADGP then left later for Bengaluru.

He added that the trio were brought to the police station after conducting medical tests at KR Hospital at around 5 am. They were being interrogated at the station by investigation officer ACP Shivashankar.

City commissioner B Ramesh and ADGP Alok Kumar were also present. The police are collecting information from the accused persons.

The trio will be produced before the sixth ADJ court judge after 4 pm.

