Home Nation

Security increased at Gadkari's Nagpur house, office following threat calls

Three threat calls were received at Gadkari's public relations office in Khamla area between 11.25 am to 12.30 pm, an official said.

Published: 14th January 2023 05:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2023 05:28 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NAGPUR: Security was beefed up at Union minister Nitin Gadkari's residence and office here after an unidentified person made threat calls, police said.

Three threat calls were received at Gadkari's public relations office in Khamla area between 11.25 am to 12.30 pm, an official said.

"We are working to identify the caller," the senior police official added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nitin Gadkari unidentified person threat calls
India Matters
Cover of Malayalam translation of Ravi Raman’s book
Book adds to narrative of ‘Struggle’ that toppled EMS government in Kerala
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
CAA implementation to reduce role of minorities: Amartya Sen
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Moradabad trader assaulted, forced to chant religious slogans onboard Padmawat Express
Congress' Jalandhar MP Santokh Chaudhary
Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary dies during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp