Security increased at Gadkari's Nagpur house, office following threat calls

By PTI

NAGPUR: Security was beefed up at Union minister Nitin Gadkari's residence and office here after an unidentified person made threat calls, police said.

Three threat calls were received at Gadkari's public relations office in Khamla area between 11.25 am to 12.30 pm, an official said.

"We are working to identify the caller," the senior police official added.

NAGPUR: Security was beefed up at Union minister Nitin Gadkari's residence and office here after an unidentified person made threat calls, police said. Three threat calls were received at Gadkari's public relations office in Khamla area between 11.25 am to 12.30 pm, an official said. "We are working to identify the caller," the senior police official added.