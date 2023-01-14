Home Nation

Take offending anchors off air: Supreme Court on hate speech

Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj said the government intends to make comprehensive changes in the criminal laws of the country to deal with hate speech.

Published: 14th January 2023 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2023 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court.

A view of the Supreme Court in New Delhi. (File Photo)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two different benches of the Supreme Court made strong oral observations against hate speech on Friday, with one of them suggesting offending TV anchors be taken off air. While one bench was led by Justice K M Joseph and the other was by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud.

Criticising the News Broadcasting Standards Authority (NBSA) for its failure to act against TV channels indulging in hate speech, the bench led by Justice Joseph said channels are being driven by TRPs (television rating points) wherein they sensationalise everything to serve an agenda.

TV, he said, is a very powerful medium with youngsters getting glued to it. “How many times have you taken off anchors? Have you dealt with anchors in a way that sends them the message? If the anchor is himself or herself part of the problem then what can be done,” Justice Joseph asked the NBSA counsel.

“We want free speech, but at what cost... Hate speech has become a complete menace. It has to stop,” he added. Expressing concern over media trial, the bench cited the instance of a flier who allegedly peed on a fellow passenger onboard an Air India flight, saying, “He was called names. Media people should understand he is still under trial and he should not be denigrated. Everyone has dignity.”

Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj, appearing for the Centre, said the government intends to make comprehensive changes in the criminal laws of the country to deal with hate speech as well. In the other bench, CJI Chandrachud hauled up the Delhi Police for the inordinate delay in even filing first information reports over incidents of hate speech at a Hindu Yuva Vahini event in Delhi in December 2021.

“Why do you require five months to register FIR? What steps have you taken after May 4? What steps have you made? Who’s the investigation officer? What progress has been made in eight months? If you register FIR five months later and there is no substantial progress eight months later, how can you comply?” he asked. The bench was hearing a plea filed by social activist and Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson Tushar Gandhi.

