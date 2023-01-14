Home Nation

UN, IMF and World Bank need reforms, says PM Modi

PM Modi said that geopolitical fragmentation reforms are needed in major international organisations.

Published: 14th January 2023 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2023 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The developing world is concerned about the increasing fragmentation of the international landscape. Geopolitical tensions distract us from focusing on our development priorities, which causes sharp swings in international prices of food, fuel, fertilisers and other commodities, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the concluding session of the first Voice of Global South Summit.

PM Modi also said that to address this geopolitical fragmentation reforms are needed in major international organisations, including the United Nations Security Council and the Bretton Woods institutions (which includes the World Bank and International Monetary Fund).

“These reforms should focus on giving voice to the concerns of the developing world, and reflect the realities of the 21st Century. India’s G20 Presidency will attempt to voice the views of the Global South on these important issues,’’ Modi added.

After extending support by supplying Covid vaccines to over 100 countries during the pandemic, the PM announced a new “Aarogya Maitri” project’ under which  India will provide essential medical supplies to any developing country affected by natural disasters or humanitarian crisis.

“For synergising our diplomatic voice, I propose a ‘Global-South Young Diplomats Forum’, to connect youthful officers of our foreign ministries. India will also institute ‘Global-South Scholarships’ for students from developing countries to pursue higher education in India,’’ he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi PM Modi Aarogya Maitri UN Security Council IMF
India Matters
Cover of Malayalam translation of Ravi Raman’s book
Book adds to narrative of ‘Struggle’ that toppled EMS government in Kerala
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
CAA implementation to reduce role of minorities: Amartya Sen
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Moradabad trader assaulted, forced to chant religious slogans onboard Padmawat Express
Congress' Jalandhar MP Santokh Chaudhary
Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary dies during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp