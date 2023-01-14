UP driving India growth story, ideal place for investment: Amitabh Kant

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh is catapulting into a key driver of India’s economy and growth, former Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, the G20 Sherpa of India, said on Friday, while participating in a road show organised in Delhi by the state government to promote the Global Investors Summit taking place in Lucknow on February 10-12.

Saying that there is no better place for investment than Uttar Pradesh, Kant praised the UP government’s efforts in bringing about sweeping changes to create a pro-business climate in the state. He added that if India has to grow at 9-10% per year to become one of the leading economies of the world, Uttar Pradesh would play a significant role in propelling the country towards achieving the target.

Among those participating in the roadshow were state Industry Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, Urban Development Minister AK Sharma, Minister of State for Basic Education Sandeep Singh, and senior bureaucrats such as Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, who projected the state as an ideal investment

destination. The UP delegation signed MoUs of investment proposals worth 2.75 lakh crore during the Delhi road show.

While addressing the roadshow, Kant said today’s UP promises predictability and consistency, ease of doing business, developed infrastructure and a good domestic market. With the rapid pace of urbanisation, upcoming international airport at Jewar and dedicated east and west freight corridors, UP would lead country’s growth story soon, he stated. “If I were a businessman, there would be no better place for me to close my eyes and invest than Uttar Pradesh,” Kant said.

Additional Chief Secretary, Uttar Pradesh, Manoj Kumar Singh invited big business houses to participate in the Global Investors Summit. Prominent among those who took part in the roadshow in Delhi included CII Director General Chandrajeet Banerjee, MAPEI group CEO Sanjay Bhalla, AB Mauri group chief Satish Kumar, Jackson group chief Samir Gupta, NTPC General Manager Sangeeta Kaushik, and Lava Mobile Phone’s Chairman and MD Hariom Rai.

The UP government is organizing road shows in Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Delhi and Bengaluru. The domestic road shows started on January 5 and the last one will be held in Bengaluru on January 27.

