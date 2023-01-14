‘Zoo’ inside Bharatpur national park upsets activists

Home Nation

NEW DELHI:  Reports of a zoological garden being created inside the Keoladeo National Park in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur have upset wildlife enthusiasts and environmentalists. They said that ‘activities’ within the core would not only destroy the natural habitat but disturb flora and fauna in the protected area, which is also a World Heritage Site. 

An online petition has been launched to draw attention of the state government for the protection of the Park. However, the officials privy to the development in the sanctuary, said that the authorities are only developing ‘enclosures’ to breed and reintroduction of extinct species such as Jungle Cats, Fishing Cats, and Black Buck.

“Enclosures, with a purpose to reintroduce extinct species, are built on 40-50 hectares, where breeding is carried out. This is basically a sheltered area for the newly born or offspring. They are to be protected from carnivores. Once they survive and fully grow, they are released and relocated to the main forest area. This has happened in other sanctuaries or parks in Rajasthan. Enclosure in Bharatpur is for the reintroduction of Jungle Cat, Fishing Cat and Black Buck,” said an official of the Keoladeo National Park.

A local birding enthusiast, living in the vicinity of the Park, alleged that ‘wide tracks’ are being built in the sanctuary for which earthmovers have been pressed into service. “Because of the movement of tractors and heavy vehicles, bushes and shrubs have been destroyed. There is resentment among wildlife enthusiasts including local activists. Some of them staged a protest a few days ago,” he added.

Arindam Tomar, Chief Wildlife Warden (CWLW), Rajasthan, said that no enclosure had been built inside the Park. However, he admitted that indeed there is a proposal to set up a zoological garden. “Under the ‘management plan’ approved in July 2021, there is a proposal for a zoological garden, for which we need to take sanction from Central Zoo Authority (CZA). But the fact is that we haven’t applied for the same yet,” he said.

The CWLW said that only kachcha water storage tanks called ‘diggis’ are being constructed near the gate, 
not in the core area as it was being claimed. “These water storage pits will help to cater to the demand when required,” Tomar added.

