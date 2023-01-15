Every Indian is proud of our Army: PM Modi on Army Day

Home Nation

Army Day is observed on January 15 to mark Field Marshal KM Cariappa taking over as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, replacing his British predecessor in 1949.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: On the occasion of Army Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the Indian Army, saying the soldiers have always kept our nation safe and are widely admired for their service during times of crisis.

"On Army Day, I convey my best wishes to all army personnel, veterans and their families. Every Indian is proud of our Army and will always be grateful to our soldiers," Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet.

"They have always kept our nation safe and are widely admired for their service during times of crisis," he said.

