ISRO says it took only 12 days for Joshimath to sink 5.4cm

JOSHIMATH: The Uttarakhand government and the Centre are “very much concerned” over a report of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on the drastic changes in the landscape of Joshimath, plagued by land sinking. Since the report points to far-reaching consequences, the state government plans to set up a “new Joshimath”.

The ISRO and the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) has released satellite images of Joshimath and a preliminary report on land submergence, which show that the entire city is on the verge of being submerged. The most shocking revelation in the report is that in 12 days — from December 27, 2022, to January 8, 2023 — Joshimath sank by 5.4cm.

The concern expressed by scientists of the Department of Space indicates that in the near future, the existence of this city may be consigned to the pages of history. The ISRO report is also a cause for concern for a different reason: Joshimath is the last district on the India-China border and holds huge strategic importance.

District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana said the government land would be selected only on the suggestions of the affected families. “Such suggestions are being given by the local people. Before finalizing the land, a geological survey will be done,” he said.

Dr Ajay Paul, a senior scientist at Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, welcomed the government’s plan. “If all new constructions are carried out keeping in mind the anti-earthquake demands, such problems can be overcome,” said Paul.

Environmentalist Ravi Chopra blames NTPC for Joshimath’s plight. “The stones here are hard rocks. But there are cracks on them, which are filled with soil. That’s why NTPC is using explosives in the tunnel construction,” says Chopra.

Based on ISRO’s initial report, the state government is carrying out rescue operations in the danger areas and people in these areas are being evacuated to safer places. As per government sources, the exercise is to set up a new Joshimath on the lines of New Tehri. Some government lands have been identified. The land survey and geological study are being carried out. Sources say the horticulture department owns five hectares at Kotibagh, above Joshimath town. Similarly, NTPC land is available in Dhak village.

Joshimath redux in Himachal villages

A redux of Joshimath, being blamed for ambitious infrastructure projects, is unfolding in parts of Himachal Pradesh. Cracks have emerged in Kinnaur district’s Meeru village. Several villages along the Kiratpur-Manali highway complain of the sudden appearance of cracks in their homes. The road leading to McLeodganj from Dharamsala is also sinking in many places, and the Shimla ridge may turn unsafe soon | P8

