Maharashtra: NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at event; no injuries
The Baramati MP was at an event in Hinjawadi to inaugurate a karate competition when her saree caught fire while she was garlanding a small statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
Published: 15th January 2023 03:52 PM | Last Updated: 15th January 2023 03:52 PM | A+A A-
PUNE: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule's saree accidentally caught fire during an event in Maharashtra's Pune on Sunday.
In a statement, Sule later said that she is safe and there was no reason to worry.
A video of the incident shows the NCP leader's saree accidentally touching a lamp kept on a table while she garlanded the statute.
"At the inauguration of a karate competition, my saree accidentally caught fire. However, the fire was doused in time.
Request all wellwishers, citizens, party workers, and leaders not to worry as I am safe," Sule said in a statement.