17-year-old student dies by suicide in hostel room in Rajasthan's Kota

The boy passed class 12 and had made a failed attempt for JEE-Mains and later in July last year he enrolled himself in a coaching institute in Kota.

Published: 16th January 2023

A NEET aspirant studying at a hostel in Kota's coaching hub. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOTA: A 17-year-old male student, who was preparing for the JEE-Mains examination died by suicide in his hostel room in Rajasthan's Kota, police said on Monday.

The incident happened in Kota's Mahaveer Nagar police station area on Sunday evening.

"The boy was a year dropper in JEE-Mains and had not been attending coaching classes for around a month," said Sub Inspector Awadhesh Singh.

He said that on Sunday evening when the boy did not open the door of his room, the caretaker of the hostel informed the police.

The boy passed class 12 and had made a failed attempt for JEE-Mains and later in July last year he enrolled himself in a coaching institute in Kota.

Kota, which is the hub of coaching centres preparing students for engineering and medical entrance examinations in 2022 saw the death of at least 15 students by suicide.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

