3 dead as bus carrying pilgrims collides with truck in Assam

The mishap was suspected to have been caused due to extreme foggy conditions.

Published: 16th January 2023 07:57 PM

accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A bus carrying pilgrims collided head-on with a stationary truck in Assam on Monday morning, killing three people and injuring 14 others.

The mishap occurred on a national highway at Dharamtul in the Morigaon district. 

The pilgrims, all from Assam, were returning to Guwahati from Parashuram Kund after a holy dip into the Lohit river in Arunachal Pradesh on the occasion of “Makar Sankranti” on Sunday, the police said.

"One passenger died on the spot and two others succumbed to their injuries in the hospital. The injured are undergoing treatment," a police officer said.

The injured were admitted to the Civil Hospital, Morigaon. Later, some were shifted to Guwahati after their condition had deteriorated. 



Assam has been experiencing low visibility in the morning hours for the past fortnight. The temperature dipped considerably during the period.

