Assam: Three dead, 14 injured as vehicle with pilgrims collides with truck

Published: 16th January 2023 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2023 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

MORIGAON: Three persons were killed and 14 others critically injured when a vehicle carrying pilgrims collided with a truck on a stretch of National Highway-37 in Assam's Morigaon district on Monday, police said.

The head-on collision took place at Dharamtul area, they said.

The injured have been admitted to Morigaon Civil Hospital and their condition is stated to be critical, a police officer said.

One of the deceased has been identified as Bhupal Adhikary, while the identity of the others is yet to be ascertained.

A total of 17 pilgrims were returning to Guwahati from Parsuram Kunda in Arunachal Pradesh, after taking a holy dip in the Lohit river on the occasion of 'Makar Sankranti' on Sunday, he said.

