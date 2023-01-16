Attrition plagues ITBP amid tension at LAC

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: At a time when the Line of Actual Control with China is witnessing heightened tensions, the Border Guarding Force, ITBP, deployed along is plagued with major issues. The trained young officers at the crucial post of Assistant Commandants (ACs) are leaving the force at the first opportunity and there is no sign that this is going to peter down soon.

The factors responsible for this are lack of promotion avenues, harsh work environment and increasing adhocism. “People joining disciplined uniformed force for a qualitative work environment are facing an unremunerative environment leading to dissatisfaction, compelling them to seek opportunities out of the force,” said an officer.

There is stagnation in the force. The officers recruited in 2012 remain at the same rank whereas they should have been getting ready to become Second in Command (2IC) which would have been the second promotion. An AC becomes DC in five years and Deputy Commandant in next five years. As per the normal promotion a Direct Entry officer becomes 2IC in 10 years. Being stuck as the ACs has its own downsides as, “We are looked down upon by the seniors as an AC of nine years’ service and are treated just like a newly- recruited ACs.”

This trend of attrition is accentuating the problem for the operational units in terms of quality and supervision. “With officers leaving work has to be distributed among the remaining officers of the unit thus affecting the quality and supervision work,” added the officer.

One of the most serious issues is that trained and experienced officers are leaving, triggering a void. The trend of leaving the force is catching up with those who have joined in recent years. The data also reflects an “unscientific approach” in recruitment of the Direct Entry officers.

“The intake is unscientific where in a few years there are no intakes at all and then there is sudden intake in large numbers.” This could be easily solved with staggered intake, every year, as the numbers of people retiring and seats getting vacant are generally known to the personnel department, he added.

