Bihar deputy CM defends RJD minister on 'Ramcharitmanas' row

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar Education Minister Prof. Chandrashekhar, who is in the eye of a storm following his statement against Hindu epic Ramcharitmanas, heaved a sigh of relief after his party leader and deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav defended him on the contentious issue.

Talking to media persons at Patna airport after his return from New Delhi late on Sunday, Tejashwi blamed the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the entire episode.

“This is a conspiracy hatched by BJP, That's why the issue is being blown out of proportions,” he asserted. He said that a grand alliance or mahagathbandhan has been formed by two top leaders Lalu Prasad and Nitish Kumar.

“It is they who enjoy the confidence of people and not 'bayanbazees' (motormouths),” he asserted. He alleged that BJP had been trying to lure Chief Minister Nitish ever since the latter snapped ties with the saffron party and formed a grand alliance government. It is believed that sometimes BJP talked about offering him (Nitish) the vice president's post or that of the governor.

“The party now stands exposed,” he added. Referring to JD(U) leader Upendra Kushwaha's statement against the education minister and its impact on the ruling alliance, RJD leader said that it hardly mattered for the alliance. “Statements of only two top leaders—Lalu ji and Nitish ji-- a matter on such issues,” he said.

“Who is talking about what hardly matters for the top leaders of the alliance? Only Lalu ji and Nitish ji are authorized to talk about the ruling coalition in the state. The people have posed their faith in the leadership of these two leaders only,” he remarked.

Without taking the name of Ramcharitmanas, Tejashwi said that for him and the party he belongs to, Constitution is the most important epic, which guides how to run the government in the country. He, however, hastened to add that Constitution also gives freedom of speech to the people of the country.

“Samvidhan ne sabko bolne ki aazadi di hai. Loktantra mein sabko apni baat rakhne ki aazadi hai (Constitution guarantees freedom of speech and in democracy, everybody has the liberty to speak his mind),” the deputy CM said.

Earlier, RJD state president Jagadanand Singh had defended Prof Chandrashekhar and said that his party would not allow 'Kamandal (read BJP) to win over 'Mandal' (non-BJP parties). On the contrary, senior JD(U) leader Upendra Kushwaha alleged that RJD has given BJP an issue to raise questions on grand alliance government in the state. He also demanded action against the minister concerned for making controversial remarks against Ramcharitmanas at the convocation of a university in Patna last week.

