BJP demands rollback of NSA invoked by Chhattisgarh govt

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: The BJP came out strongly against the Congress government’s decision to invoke National Security Act (NSA) demanding that it should be rolled back as the “move will push the state into an emergency-like situation”. The opposition on Sunday also declared that the BJP will bring a stringent anti-conversion law if voted to power in the 2023 Assembly polls.

Announcing to launch ‘Jan Jagran Abhiyan’ (public awareness campaign) against the state government taking recourse to the NSA, the BJP national vice-president Raman Singh said, “We strongly disapprove such decision to invoke NSA in the state. BJP will strongly confront it to make the state government withdraw the black law”.

The home department issued a notice on December 28 asking the district magistrates to exercise the powers under section 3 of the NSA 1980 from January 1 to March 31 to deal with any threats to communal harmony and any action detrimental to law and order situation in the state.

