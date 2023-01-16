Hurling stones at trains won’t mar PM’s ‘developed India’ dream: Union Railway Minister

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Peeved at some recent incidents of stone-pelting on the Vande Bharat trains, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw made an appeal on Sunday to some political parties to stop instigating such elements for such unlawful act.

Speaking to the media, Vaishnaw said: “I want to appeal to the political parties that instigate such elements to throw stones on Vande Bharat trains to stop such unlawful act. The dream of PM Modi’s transformative vision and dream of making India as developed country cannot be stopped by throwing stone on the

Vande Bharat trains,” he said.

Recently, incidents of stone-pelting were reported from Bihar, West Bengal and in some other parts of the country. Most of such incidents reportedly involved rowdy elements. He said that the railway line that connect culture and diversity of the country through services.

“But some people are who don’t like the progress of India, The action will be taken as per the law against whosoever are found involved in stone-pelting on Vande Bharat trains,” he said. He said that Vande Bharat is now being discussed and written about in 18-19 countries. “In coming days, the Vande Bharat train will be exported to other countries,” he said.

Speaking about the 8th Vande Bharat train, he said that such train has come as a ‘Makar Sankranti’ gift by the Prime Minister to Telangana and AP people. He said that when efforts are being made to divide society, PM Modi is working without taking rest even for a day to unite everybody for making India as a self-reliant nation. He also said that Secunderabad railway station will be developed into a world-class station on the lines of those in Germany, Japan and France.

