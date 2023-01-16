Joshimath sinking: Clamour for shutdown of NTPC project grows at ground zero

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

JOSHIMATH: Frustrated with the events unfolding over the last few days, residents of Joshimath are increasingly blaming the government agencies for mismanagement of the “manmade disaster” that has led to land subsidence in the Uttarakhand town.

Pressing their demand of closure of the Tapovan-Vishnugad project of the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), the local people have now decided to stage a dharna to gherao the officials and shut down the tunnel work from Republic Day onwards. Wardwise programmes will start from Tuesday as part of the protest.

Calling the rescue and rehabilitation efforts inadequate, the Joshimath Bachao Sangharsh Samiti is spearheading the movement against the NTPC project. “NTPC is solely responsible for this tragedy. So compensation should also be recovered from NTPC,” Sangharsh Samiti convenor Atul Sati said. Adding that the Joshimath tragedy has gone out of the hands of the Pushkar Singh Dhami government, Sati says that the Central government should take swift action to resolve the issue at the earliest.

The committee members also say that since the matter of displacement is being discussed, rehabilitation of Joshimath residents should be done on the lines of the areas around the Tehri Dam. They have also expressed anguish over the manner in which relief cheques were being distributed.

PMO team visits joshimath

A team from the Prime Minister’s Office on Sunday visited Joshimath. The State Disaster Management also inspected the areas vulnerable to subsidence. Mangesh Ghildiyal, deputy secretary in the PMO, conducted inspection and inquired about accommodation and food being provided to the affected.

