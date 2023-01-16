Home Nation

Lucknow Diary: UP cops’ ‘Naatu-Naatu’ twist to road safety 

While RRR’s song ‘Naatu Naatu’ cast a spell and won the Golden globe, it gave fodder to UP Police for a quirky twist to spread the message of road safety.

Published: 16th January 2023 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2023 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

UP cops’ ‘Naatu-Naatu’ twist to road safety 
While RRR’s song ‘Naatu Naatu’ cast a spell and won the Golden globe, it gave fodder to UP Police for a quirky twist to spread the message of road safety. They tweeted, “The nominations for Golden Glob(al) rules of #RoadSafety; #Naatu, Kabhi red light skip kare; #Naatu, Kabhi tripling kare; #Naatu, Kabhi drunken driving kare; #Naatu, Kabhi traffic rules tode”. The tweet garnered over 50,000 views, 1,500 likes, and 400 retweets. UP cops are running a month-long road safety campaign from January 5 to February 4 to highlight the importance of safe driving. UP Police has given many such creative twists.

Doctors on collision course due to shortage
The Government doctors are on a collision course with the UP health department over the proposal for raising the retirement age of the medicos. Proposing to the director-general medical and health (DGMH), to raise retirement age from the present 62 years to 65 years, to meet shortage of doctors. The letter written by Provincial Medical Service Association (PMSA), the body of government doctors, to the DGMH, mentions that the proposal is based on the assumption that due to retirement of senior doctors there is a scarcity It is due to delay in promotion of doctors at level one and two. 

A musical sojourn on banks of Sangam
“Chalo Man Ganga Yamuna Teer” — the cultural extravaganza is set to enthral devotees on the sandy banks of Sangam in Prayagraj after a sabbatical of two years from January 18. The 10-day event draws artists from across the country to showcase their regional culture by taking the devotees participating in ‘Kalpwas’ during ongoing month-long Magh Mela on a musical sojourn.  After two years of hiatus, the cultural stage is set to witness folk/tribal dances, folk songs, light and classical music and various dance forms. The event would begin with the blowing of the conch shell. 

Namita bajpai
Our correspondent in Uttar Pradesh
namita.bajpai@ newindianexpress.com

