Home Nation

Pilot rallies from Jan 16 set to revive tension in Rajasthan Congress

As a result, there are chances of another tussle brewing up in the Rajasthan Congress before the budget session that begins on January 23.

Published: 16th January 2023 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2023 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Sachin Pilot (Photo | EPS)

Congress leader Sachin Pilot (Photo | EPS)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR:  Congress leader and former deputy CM of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot will be holding a series of public rallies starting from January 16 in four divisions of the state. This is the first time, Pilot will be seen on a public platform after his ceasefire with CM Ashok Gehlot before Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Rajasthan.

As a result, there are chances of another tussle brewing up in the Rajasthan Congress before the budget session that begins on January 23. While ahead of the budget session, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is going to conduct a Chintan Shivir with all his ministers on January 16 and 17, Pilot is ready to enter the ground in Rajasthan. He will go directly among the public, and take feedback on the government.

 Pilot will hold kisan sammelans in Marwar and Shekhawati. Pilot is starting the show of strength on January 16 with a kisan sammelan at Paratbasar in Nagaur district. On January 18, he will address a meeting that is being organized in the Gudha area of Jhunjhunu district. In addition, programmes of Pilot’s meetings and farmer’s meetings are also being prepared in Marwar and Nahri areas. Sachin Pilot supporters have again started raising demands of making Pilot the CM,

All focus is on what Pilot will say in these meetings, and how the Congress and, especially, the Gehlot camp will react to Pilot’s effort in election year. Clearly, ahead of the budget session of the 
state assembly, Rajasthan could well see another round of political drama in the ruling Congress.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sachin Pilot Rajasthan public rallies
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Living with disability: High fluoride in water takes its toll on villages in Rajasthan
Profesor Ronald E Asher. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Me grand dad ‘ad an elephant: Celebrating a British Professor who fell in love with Malayalam
SRK in a still from the newly released Pathaan.
The return of the Khans
Amitabh Bachchan. (File Photo)
Experts again ask Big B not to do ‘unhealthy’ biscuit ad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp