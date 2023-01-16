Pilot rallies from Jan 16 set to revive tension in Rajasthan Congress

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Congress leader and former deputy CM of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot will be holding a series of public rallies starting from January 16 in four divisions of the state. This is the first time, Pilot will be seen on a public platform after his ceasefire with CM Ashok Gehlot before Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Rajasthan.

As a result, there are chances of another tussle brewing up in the Rajasthan Congress before the budget session that begins on January 23. While ahead of the budget session, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is going to conduct a Chintan Shivir with all his ministers on January 16 and 17, Pilot is ready to enter the ground in Rajasthan. He will go directly among the public, and take feedback on the government.

Pilot will hold kisan sammelans in Marwar and Shekhawati. Pilot is starting the show of strength on January 16 with a kisan sammelan at Paratbasar in Nagaur district. On January 18, he will address a meeting that is being organized in the Gudha area of Jhunjhunu district. In addition, programmes of Pilot’s meetings and farmer’s meetings are also being prepared in Marwar and Nahri areas. Sachin Pilot supporters have again started raising demands of making Pilot the CM,

All focus is on what Pilot will say in these meetings, and how the Congress and, especially, the Gehlot camp will react to Pilot’s effort in election year. Clearly, ahead of the budget session of the

state assembly, Rajasthan could well see another round of political drama in the ruling Congress.

JAIPUR: Congress leader and former deputy CM of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot will be holding a series of public rallies starting from January 16 in four divisions of the state. This is the first time, Pilot will be seen on a public platform after his ceasefire with CM Ashok Gehlot before Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Rajasthan. As a result, there are chances of another tussle brewing up in the Rajasthan Congress before the budget session that begins on January 23. While ahead of the budget session, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is going to conduct a Chintan Shivir with all his ministers on January 16 and 17, Pilot is ready to enter the ground in Rajasthan. He will go directly among the public, and take feedback on the government. Pilot will hold kisan sammelans in Marwar and Shekhawati. Pilot is starting the show of strength on January 16 with a kisan sammelan at Paratbasar in Nagaur district. On January 18, he will address a meeting that is being organized in the Gudha area of Jhunjhunu district. In addition, programmes of Pilot’s meetings and farmer’s meetings are also being prepared in Marwar and Nahri areas. Sachin Pilot supporters have again started raising demands of making Pilot the CM, All focus is on what Pilot will say in these meetings, and how the Congress and, especially, the Gehlot camp will react to Pilot’s effort in election year. Clearly, ahead of the budget session of the state assembly, Rajasthan could well see another round of political drama in the ruling Congress.