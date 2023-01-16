Soren set to frame new recruitment rules ahead of Jharkhand budget session

Mukesh Ranjan By

RANCHI: Jharkhand government is set to formulate new recruitment rules of Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) ahead of the Budget session of Jharkhand Assembly, keeping the court order into consideration. Notably, the Jharkhand High Court on December 16, 2022, had scrapped the 2021 recruitment rules for JSSC, under which, only the students who have passed 10th and 12th examinations from the state were eligible for recruitment.

Notably, angered over the scrapping of recruitment rules 2021 by Jharkhand High Court, students all over the state had taken to the streets alleging Hemant Soren government put their future in the dark by formulating an anti-constitutional recruitment rule and organised a march to ‘gherao’ Jharkhand Assembly during the winter session.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren, however, had assured them that his government was committed to giving employment to the youths of this state, saying that they are serious over the issue and will find out an alternative very soon. According to sources, compulsion of passing class 10th and 12th for the candidates appearing for grade III and IV jobs will be removed. Urdu was also included in the list of regional languages in 2021 recruitment rules, which is also likely to be removed, they said.

“Looking at the all round anger from different parts of the state as students are taking to the streets holding the state government to putting their future in dark for deliberately formulating an anti-constitutional recruitment rules in the state, the state government has decided to formulate a new one, removing all those points against which the Jharkhand High Court raised questions,” said a senior official in the state government. All efforts are being made to bring it before the Budget session of Jharkhand Assembly to avert any further embarrassment for the government, he added.

The official informed that basic criteria, which were termed unconstitutional by the Jharkhand HC, will be removed. Sources claimed that the new recruitment rule will also have some criteria related to 1932-khatiyan to check outsiders from entering government jobs in Jharkhand. Notably, JMM’s partner, Congress has been building pressure to formulate the policy soon to ensure youths do not have to go outside looking for jobs.

