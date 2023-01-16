Unnao rape case: Delhi HC grants interim bail to Ex-BJP MLA to attend daughter's marriage 

By Express News Service

The Delhi High Court on Monday granted interim bail to former Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is sentenced to life term imprisonment for raping a minor girl in Unnao in 2017, on his plea for attending his daughter's marriage.

A division bench comprising Justices Mukta Gupta and Poonam A. Bamba granted interim bail to Sengar for a period of 15 days - January 27 to February 10.

During the hearing, the court had raised a concern, saying that Sengar's daughter's wedding ceremonies have been scheduled for so many days and whether everything can be completed in a few days.

Counsel representing Sengar submitted before the court that he is the father and the ceremony dates are given by the priest.

On December 19, Sengar approached the court seeking two months' interim bail for attending his daughter's wedding, which is scheduled on February 8, 2023, and ceremonies will start on January 18.



As per the rape case involved by Sengar, the girl was kidnapped and raped by the BJP leader in 2017 when she was a minor.

Sengar's plea against the trial court's order in the rape case is pending in the high court, with him having sought reliefs like quashing of the trial court's December 16, 2019 judgment, which convicted him, and the December 20, 2019 order sentencing him to imprisonment till rest of his life.

The trial court had convicted Sengar under various provisions, including Section 376 (2) (rape committed by a public servant) of IPC and also imposed an exemplary fine of Rs 25 lakh on him.

The trial started on August 5, 2019, after the Supreme court on August 1 directed to transfer all five cases related to the matter from Unnao to Delhi.

The top court had directed to hold a trial on a daily basis and complete it within 45 days.

