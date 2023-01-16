Woman hit by SUV while feeding stray dogs in Chandigarh

Home Nation

The victim, Tejaswita Kaushal, 25, a resident of Sector 51, was hospitalised and later discharged.

A woman in Chandigarh was hit by a speeding SUV while she was feeding stray dogs on the side of the road.

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: A woman in Chandigarh was hit by a speeding SUV while she was feeding stray dogs on the side of the road and the impact was so severe that she was tossed up in the air, police said on Monday

The incident occurred in Sector 53 at 11.39 p.m. on Saturday, and the driver fled immediately after the incident. The footage from a CCTV camera shows the woman was seen feeding a stray dog when the Thar vehicle hit her.

The victim, Tejaswita Kaushal, 25, a resident of Sector 51, was hospitalised and later discharged.

