BJP runs country like its zamindari, says Mamata

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: Claiming the Centre owes West Bengal for the MGNREGA scheme, Mamata, while addressing a gathering in Sagardighi, Murshidabad, said, “The central government is not releasing MGNREGA funds to West Bengal. It owes us Rs 6,000 crore".

"BJP-ruled states are getting the fund. Why is West Bengal facing such discrimination despite being number one in MGNREGA implementation? If you think that you can run the country like it is your zamindari, you are wrong. People will stand up for depriving them of their rights.’’

Referring to the central teams visit to Bengal to oversee implementation of various schemes, Mamata alleged they were being sent to ‘harass’ the state government. “Even if a firefly enters a BJP leader’s house, a central team is sent to Bengal. Why are such teams not sent to Uttar Pradesh or Gujarat over any incident? The Union government is harassing West Bengal by sending teams over trivial issues. Why don’t you send teams to BJP leaders’ houses,’’ she said.

The Bengal chief minister stood beside former minister of her cabinet and Jongipur MLA in Murshidabad Zakir Hossain, whose house and factories were raided by the Income Tax officials and seized cash `11 crore. “Hossain is a TMC MLA , it is not his only identity. Around 20,000 labourers work in his bidi factory. Where he will keep the money meant for wages of his labourers?’’ she said.

Other than hitting out at the Centre and the BJP, Mamata, in her 30-minute speech, highlighted a slew of Bengal government’s schemes for common people across the state which appeared to be aimed at the upcoming panchayat elections in the state and an attempt to woo rural electorates.

“A total of 1.86 crore homemakers are receiving the monthly grant of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 every month. Around 1.4 crore students are enjoying the ride of cycles under Sabuj Sathi scheme. Besides, we have a series of beneficiary schemes covering every segment of people.

Many works are being carried out without Centre’s help,’’ she said. Sagardighi Assembly constituency will go to by-elections as erstwhile MLA and minister Subrata Saha died of cardiac arrest. The CMC’s visit is said to be the first by-election campaign.

KOLKATA: Claiming the Centre owes West Bengal for the MGNREGA scheme, Mamata, while addressing a gathering in Sagardighi, Murshidabad, said, “The central government is not releasing MGNREGA funds to West Bengal. It owes us Rs 6,000 crore". "BJP-ruled states are getting the fund. Why is West Bengal facing such discrimination despite being number one in MGNREGA implementation? If you think that you can run the country like it is your zamindari, you are wrong. People will stand up for depriving them of their rights.’’ Referring to the central teams visit to Bengal to oversee implementation of various schemes, Mamata alleged they were being sent to ‘harass’ the state government. “Even if a firefly enters a BJP leader’s house, a central team is sent to Bengal. Why are such teams not sent to Uttar Pradesh or Gujarat over any incident? The Union government is harassing West Bengal by sending teams over trivial issues. Why don’t you send teams to BJP leaders’ houses,’’ she said. The Bengal chief minister stood beside former minister of her cabinet and Jongipur MLA in Murshidabad Zakir Hossain, whose house and factories were raided by the Income Tax officials and seized cash `11 crore. “Hossain is a TMC MLA , it is not his only identity. Around 20,000 labourers work in his bidi factory. Where he will keep the money meant for wages of his labourers?’’ she said. Other than hitting out at the Centre and the BJP, Mamata, in her 30-minute speech, highlighted a slew of Bengal government’s schemes for common people across the state which appeared to be aimed at the upcoming panchayat elections in the state and an attempt to woo rural electorates. “A total of 1.86 crore homemakers are receiving the monthly grant of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 every month. Around 1.4 crore students are enjoying the ride of cycles under Sabuj Sathi scheme. Besides, we have a series of beneficiary schemes covering every segment of people. Many works are being carried out without Centre’s help,’’ she said. Sagardighi Assembly constituency will go to by-elections as erstwhile MLA and minister Subrata Saha died of cardiac arrest. The CMC’s visit is said to be the first by-election campaign.