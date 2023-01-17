Home Nation

CBI takes over probe in Chintels Paradiso collapse; developer Ashok Saloman booked

Two women were killed after the dining room floor of a sixth-floor apartment of Tower D at Chintels Paradiso in Sector 109 came down on February 10, last year.

Published: 17th January 2023 08:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2023 08:37 PM   |  A+A-

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBI on Tuesday filed an FIR against Ashok Saloman of the Chintels Group and took over the investigation into the partial collapse of the Chintels Paradiso apartment complex in Gurugram last year in which two women were killed, officials said.

The Haryana government had transferred the case to the CBI on July 18, 2022, which was forwarded to the CBI by the Centre on December 29 last year, they said.

According to the procedure, the CBI took over the investigation in the FIR registered by the Haryana Police.

Two women were killed after the dining room floor of a sixth-floor apartment of Tower D at Chintels Paradiso in Sector 109 came down on February 10, last year, triggering the collapse of roofs and floors directly under it till the first floor.

The 18-floor tower has 50 flats.

Rekha Bhardwaj and Sunita Shrivastava were killed in the incident.

At the same time, the latter's husband, A K Shrivastava, an IRS officer and a managing director with Central Warehousing Corporation, suffered critical injuries.

He could only be rescued from the debris after 16 hours of effort by the NDRF team.

At one point in time, the rescuers considered amputating one of his legs to extricate him but somehow managed to pull him out without resorting to the extreme step, local police had said after the collapse.

The police FIR against the realty firm's the then MD Ashok Solomon was lodged on the complaint of Rekha's husband, Rajesh Bhardwaj under IPC sections related to culpable homicide not amounting to murder (304-A) and cheating (420) among others.

The incident occurred when some renovation work was being carried out in the drawing room of the sixth-floor flat.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chintels Group Ashok Saloman
India Matters
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (Photo | PTI)
Government delaying judges' appointment till people favourable to it are in place: Congress
(Express Illustrations)
Delhi: Man flees 5-star hotel without paying Rs 23 lakh bill
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Jalandhar district. (Photo | PTI)
Alleged security breach in Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi? Congress, Punjab Police deny it
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | ANI)
Two Lashkar militants killed in Budgam encounter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp