'Dawood Ibrahim has a second wife': Haseena Parkar's son tells NIA

He further mentioned that Dawood Ibrahim lives in a defence area behind Abdullah Gazi Baba Dargah in Karachi, Pakistan, along with his family.

Published: 17th January 2023 03:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2023 04:58 PM   |  A+A-

Fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim

Fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim has a second wife who is a Pakistani and he has lied about divorcing his first wife, his nephew has told the National Investigation Agency which is probing a case pertaining to a global terrorist network and a criminal syndicate involved in terrorist and criminal activities in India.

The statement of Alishah Parkar, son of Dawood's sister Haseena Parkar, is part of the charge sheet filed by the NIA in the case in November last year.

The case is related to a global terrorist network and a transnational organised criminal syndicate, namely 'D-Company', which it claimed is involved in various terrorist and criminal activities in India.

"Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar wife's name is Maizabin and he is having three daughters Marukh (married to Junaid, son of Javed Miandad), Mehrin (married) and Maziya (unmarried) and one son Mohin Nawaz (married)," Alishah Parkar said in the statement, which was made available recently.

"Dawood Ibrahim is having a second wife, she is Pakistani Pathan," he said, adding that Dawood Ibrahim shows that he has divorced his first wife which is untrue.

He further mentioned that Dawood Ibrahim lives in a defence area behind Abdullah Gazi Baba Dargah in Karachi, Pakistan, along with his family.

ALSO READ | Dawood is in Karachi, would send Rs 10 lakh per month to kin: Witnesses in money laundering case

The NIA in its charge sheet alleged that Ibrahim had sent a "huge amount of money" through hawala channels to the accused in the case pertaining to aiding terrorist activities of 'D-Company' in India.

These activities were related to carrying out terrorist attacks in Mumbai and other parts of India to strike fear among people.

The D-Company has established a special unit to strike terror in the people of India by attacking eminent personalities, including political leaders and businesspersons, the probe agency further claimed.

Ibrahim and his close aide Chhota Shakeel have been shown as 'accused' in the charge sheet.

The three other people charge-sheeted are Arif Abubakar Shaikh, Shabbir Abubakar Shaikh and Mohammad Salim Qureshi -- all Mumbai residents and arrested in the case.

