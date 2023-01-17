Did Tejasvi Surya open Indigo's emergency exit on Chennai-Tiruchy flight?

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An emergency exit of an ATR aircraft was unlocked accidentally on-board IndiGo flight 6E 7339 by a passenger from Chennai to Tiruchirapalli a month ago, according to a release issued by Indigo Airlines on Tuesday.

The statement comes after allegations surfaced that Tejaswi Surya, first-time MP from Bengaluru South constituency and the National president of the BJP Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of the BJP, unlocked the emergency exit door.

While the press statement did not name the MP as the airline is not supposed to reveal the identity or personal details of the passenger, it went on to add that the passenger apologised for his action.

As per the Standard Operating Procedure, the incident was logged and the aircraft underwent mandatory engineering checks which led to a delay in the flight's departure, the statement said. The ATR 72-600 aircraft flying from Chennai to Trichy was scheduled to take off at 10.05 am but was delayed by more than two hours.

The DGCA has ordered a probe into the matter.

These incidents come at a time when news of drunken men urinating mid flight is being reported.

ALSO READ | Air India incident: Now, arrested man claims woman co-passenger peed on herself

CHENNAI: An emergency exit of an ATR aircraft was unlocked accidentally on-board IndiGo flight 6E 7339 by a passenger from Chennai to Tiruchirapalli a month ago, according to a release issued by Indigo Airlines on Tuesday. The statement comes after allegations surfaced that Tejaswi Surya, first-time MP from Bengaluru South constituency and the National president of the BJP Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of the BJP, unlocked the emergency exit door. While the press statement did not name the MP as the airline is not supposed to reveal the identity or personal details of the passenger, it went on to add that the passenger apologised for his action. As per the Standard Operating Procedure, the incident was logged and the aircraft underwent mandatory engineering checks which led to a delay in the flight's departure, the statement said. The ATR 72-600 aircraft flying from Chennai to Trichy was scheduled to take off at 10.05 am but was delayed by more than two hours. The DGCA has ordered a probe into the matter. These incidents come at a time when news of drunken men urinating mid flight is being reported. ALSO READ | Air India incident: Now, arrested man claims woman co-passenger peed on herself