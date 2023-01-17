EC showcases RVM for migrants, Oppn questions ‘need’ of machine

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday “showcased” a remote electronic voting machine (RVM) for domestic migrant voters before the representatives of political parties. However, no demonstration of functioning of the multi-constituency prototype remote EVM was held as planned due to the Opposition seeking more time to discuss the ‘need’ of the machines.

After attending the meeting held to demonstrate RVM convened by the Commission, senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh said that demonstration had not taken place as no party was prepared to see the machine. “Until there is a consensus on RVMs, why should we see machines? First, we have to know the need of having RVMs. They (ECI officials) had kept provisions (to demonstrate machines) but no political party was prepared to see them,” said Singh.

On December 29, the ECI had made an announcement about a prototype of RVM to facilitate domestic migrant voters, who are not able to exercise their franchise as they are away from home due to professional obligations and other purposes. The election body stated that the modified form of voting machine could handle up to 72 multiple constituencies from a single remote polling booth. It had invited all recognised eight national and 57 state political parties to demonstrate the functioning of the machines.

It had also sought feedback from recognised political parties by January 31. Following the development on Monday, according to the officials privy to the matter, deadline to send written submission on various issues with regard to RVM has been extended to February 28. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, who also attended the ECI’s meeting, said that the entire process of RVM is flawed and contains deficiencies.

“Political parties having rich resources will be benefited with the provision of RVMs. Small parties will not be able to depute polling agents and campaign in remote locations. If electorates’ participation is to be increased then there are other ways to encourage people. Instead of one just day, three-four day offs could be granted and free train and bus services can be made available to voters so that they can visit their native place to vote,” said Singh.

However, the officials said that in-depth discussions were held with representatives from eight national and 40 state recognised political parties and they had agreed with ‘broad objectives of every effort to include non-voting electors in the election process.’

“Matters related to legal, administrative aspects and logistical challenges for remote voting discussed threadbare. Some political parties requested for demonstration of RVM in the states while some others

wanted the very concept of domestic migrants to be defined before taking the matter ahead,” said officials.

‘72 constituencies and 1 remote booth’

On December 29, the ECI had made an announcement about a prototype of RVM to facilitate domestic migrant voters, who are not able to exercise their franchise as they are away from home. The election body stated that the modified form of voting machine could handle up to 72 multiple constituencies from a single remote polling booth.

