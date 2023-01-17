G20: Madhya Pradesh CM stresses on environment for better future

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The two-day meeting of G20’s official engagement group Think20 (T20) started in Bhopal on Monday, with the Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan highlighting the role of environment conservation for a better global future.

“The existence of animals and birds along with humans is imperative. Many species of animals are going extinct. Small measures today can help in saving the environment. If we include tree planting in our practice, it will be a huge contribution.”

Addressing the inaugural day of the meeting, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, chief coordinator for India’s G20 Presidency said India aims to become developed by 2047 on the principles of green growth.

BHOPAL: The two-day meeting of G20’s official engagement group Think20 (T20) started in Bhopal on Monday, with the Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan highlighting the role of environment conservation for a better global future. “The existence of animals and birds along with humans is imperative. Many species of animals are going extinct. Small measures today can help in saving the environment. If we include tree planting in our practice, it will be a huge contribution.” Addressing the inaugural day of the meeting, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, chief coordinator for India’s G20 Presidency said India aims to become developed by 2047 on the principles of green growth.