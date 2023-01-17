Home Nation

‘Give us names’: CM Gehlot on Pilot barbs over paper leaks

The Rajasthan second-grade teacher recruitment exam paper was leaked last month, following which the test was cancelled.

Published: 17th January 2023 09:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2023 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

AshokGehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR:  A day after Rajasthan’s former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot indirectly targeted the state government over recent paper leaks in recruitment exams, saying that kingpins and not middlemen should be caught, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot responded sharply to the allegations.

“Action has been taken in the paper leak incidents against some key members responsible. Leaders should give out the names, we will take action against them too,” Gehlot said on Tuesday. He was addressing a press conference in Jaipur at the end of his two-day chintan shivir to take stock of his government’s performance.

On Monday, speaking at a rally in Nagaur district, Pilot had demanded that the government should “take action against the big sharks responsible for paper leaks”.Gehlot retorted that no politician or officer is involved in the paper leak and said, “We are trying to reach the main persons behind the paper leaks. We will not spare them.” 

He also targeted the BJP, saying they are making false statements. “The people of the Opposition parties say nothing about Uttar Pradesh or Madhya Pradesh. Paper leaks have been happening in those states as well. Here, people have been sent to jail or dismissed, and houses were demolished, but nothing has been 
done there,” he said. 

Gehlot added: “As many as 25 lakh youths appeared in the teacher recruitment examination held in Rajasthan. We arranged free transport for them. All the arrangements went well but the paper got leaked. We cancelled the exam. These gangsters will not be spared.” Gehlot also said he will present the budget on February 8, which will be dedicated to youth and women.

