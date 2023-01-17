Himachal Pradesh to come up with advanced warning systems after Joshimath disaster

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

PrCHANDIGARH: Taking cognizance of the recent land subsidence in Joshimath, Uttarakhand, the Himachal Pradesh government has decided to prepare a detailed report of sinking zones and areas prone to landslides and earthquakes in the state.

The government aims to come up with advanced warning systems to mitigate disasters. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presided over a high-level disaster management meeting at the state secretariat in Shimla on Monday, wherein he directed the authorities concerned to identify the areas more prone to earthquakes, particularly in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu and Kinnaur districts.

He also issued directions for mapping of glaciers through new and advanced technology. Sukhu also asked for identification of black spots which are prone to road accidents. Principal Secretary Onkar Sharma provided detailed information about the earthquake-prone areas as well as the state disaster management plan.

According to the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority, there are 17,120 landslideprone sites in the state, the highest being in Sirmaur (2,559 sites) followed by Chamba, which has 2,389 such locations. As many as 675 such sites are situated near critical infrastructural projects and habitations, the highest (133) being in Chamba, and Mandi falling at the second spot with 110 sites.

A total of 27 of these are at risk of major landslides and sinking, with 10 of them being in Shimla district. Sukhu also directed the officers to improve the disaster management response capacity system besides preparedness at the institutional and individual level, while examining the damage and loss to life and property caused due to various disasters during the past few years.

The chief minister also directed for necessary amendments to be made in the State Disaster Relief Manual. He asked officials to ensure proper therapeutic arrangement for cases of snakebite and to make sure that the areas more prone to snakebites are prioritised on the list. A presentation was also given at the meeting on Monday about the reasons behind the sinking of Joshimath in Uttarakhand.

