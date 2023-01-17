Home Nation

India welcomes UN action again Pakistan-based LeT's Abdul Rehman Makki

Makki was designated a global terrorist by the UN after China lifted its hold on a joint India-US proposal to blacklist the LeT's deputy chief.

Published: 17th January 2023 04:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2023 08:24 PM   |  A+A-

Abdul Rehman Makki

Pakistan-based deputy leader of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) Abdul Rehman Makki. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday welcomed the UN Security Council decision to declare Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba leader Abdul Rehman Makki as a global terrorist and said threats from terrorism in the region remain high and sanctions by the UNSC are an effective tool to curb such threats.

External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi also said India will continue to press the international community to take credible, verifiable and irreversible action against terrorism.

"We welcome the decision of the UN Security Council's ISIL and Al Qaida Sanctions Committee to list Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Abdul Rehman Makki, who is also the brother-in-law of LeT leader Hafiz Saeed," Bagchi said in response to questions.

Bagchi said Makki has occupied various leadership roles in LeT, including raising funds for the organisation.

"Threats from terrorist organisations in the region remain high and listings and sanctions by the UNSC, are an effective tool to curb such threats and dismantle terror infrastructure in the region," Bagchi said.

He said India remained committed to pursuing a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism and will continue to press the international community to take credible, verifiable and irreversible action against terrorism.

Makki was designated a global terrorist by the UN after China lifted its hold on a joint India-US proposal to blacklist the LeT's deputy chief, subjecting him to an assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo, after years of efforts by India and its allies.

Makki's listing comes seven months after China, a close ally of Pakistan, had put a hold on a joint proposal by India and the US to designate the head of the political affairs wing of JuD/LeT.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Abdul Rehman Makki Lashkar-e-Taiba UN Security Council
India Matters
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (Photo | PTI)
Government delaying judges' appointment till people favourable to it are in place: Congress
(Express Illustrations)
Delhi: Man flees 5-star hotel without paying Rs 23 lakh bill
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Jalandhar district. (Photo | PTI)
Alleged security breach in Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi? Congress, Punjab Police deny it
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | ANI)
Two Lashkar militants killed in Budgam encounter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp