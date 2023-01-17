Joshimath sinking: Eight more areas at risk of land subsidence in Uttarakhand

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

JOSHIMATH: With cracks running houses and the city's infrastructure, the scope for further incidents of land subsidence in Uttarakhand has caused a state of concern among scientists.

With Joshimath continuing to sink, reports pointing to potential land subsidence in eight more cities across the state have now come to light. At least three cities in Uttarakhand face the prospect of landslides and erosion. Subsidence is also taking place in Mussoorie, Nainital, Bhatwadi of Uttarkashi, Munsiyari, and Purnagiri of Champawat. Meanwhile, Gopeshwar, Karanprayag and Srinagar are also under threat.

Professor Y P Sundriyal, head of the department of geology at the Central University of Srinagar Garhwal, has warned that large parts of Srinagar are situated on the debris of floods, and unplanned construction here, can prove to be dangerous.

Speaking to TNIE, Sundriyal said, "The landscaping of Gopeshwar's land is similar to that of Joshimath as the ground surface here is also completely on landslide material and the hard rock is 100 metres below. In such a situation, whatever heavy structure is being prepared for settlement, it is being done on landslide material. The cracks of Karnaprayag should not be underestimated".

Sundariyal added, "The Mandakini Valley had caused terrible devastation in the Kedarnath disaster of 2013, but we did not learn from it. On the contrary, construction in many places is being done on the debris of the disaster, which can be very deadly in the future."

Meanwhile, a geophysical and geotechnical survey will be carried out by a team of scientists from the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, IIT Roorkee, and the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) Hyderabad in Joshimath.

The surveys will be key to studying the landslides and will reveal the path of water flow in the region. The study will also reveal the pressure of water underground and highlight the possibilities which could lead to water getting off the ground.

The geophysical survey will also reveal the status of silt and clay in the water present under the ground.

Geologist Dr AK Biyani said," It has been clear in previous scientific research that Joshimath glacier is situated on the mud. It is clear that the thickness of this mud will be different at different places. If it is moving, then what is its direction of motion? NGRI Hyderabad has expertise in this work."

ALSO READ: WEB SCRAWL| The Himalayan loot that triggered the Joshimath disaster

