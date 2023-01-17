Light projections to illuminate Kartavya Path on Republic Day

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The visitors coming to Kartavya Path on Republic Day will witness a spectacular show of projection mapping as the Culture Ministry has proposed to beautify the pavements along the ceremonial boulevard with a ‘bed of flowers’ using dynamic light projections. The idea is to ‘welcome soldiers and dignitaries as well as citizens’.

Sidewalks along the three-kilometre stretch from Vijay Chowk to India Gate will be used as a screen for the projection. According to the ministry, 80-100 watts projectors will be placed on the existing lighting poles, which will create a shadow patch of approximately 20-meter long flower-bed impression on the footpath. The flowers chosen to illuminate the tracks are rose, marigold, Bougainvillea, raat ki rani (night-blooming Jasmine ) and aparajita (butterfly pea).

To conduct the show, the ministry is set to engage an agency to prepare the design of stencils and content to be used for projection. The other addition to this year’s Republic Day celebrations on Kartavya Path will be a special performance by 500 dancers, who have been selected through ‘Vande Bharatam Nritya Utsav’ — an all-India dance competition. They will also perform on the theme of ‘Nari Shakti’ (women empowerment), highlighting the vibrant culture and dance forms of the country. In association with the Defence Ministry, this programme was introduced by the culture ministry last year.

The officials, aware of the development, said that rehearsal sessions are being organised for the artists selected in December. “This was a one-of-its-kind competition that was held for the second time. Top dancing talent from across the country was selected to perform at the Republic Day parade. To train the artists and conduct rehearsals, a creative team of renowned choreographers, composers, writers and creative designers have been roped in. They will also conceptualise a seamless cultural show,” said an official.

