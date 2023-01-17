Home Nation

Lowest daily Covid cases recorded in India since March 2020 

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.80 per cent, the ministry said.

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  India recorded 89 new coronavirus infections, the lowest since March 27, 2020, while the active cases declined to 2,035, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The Covid case tally stood at 4.46 crore (4,46,81,233).The death toll stands at 5,30,726, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity was recorded at 0.05 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.09 per cent.

A decrease of 84 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,48,472, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.17 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

The country crossed the grim milestone of four crore on January 25 last year.

