Maharashtra facing shortage of 1 crore eggs per day: Official

Published: 17th January 2023 08:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2023 08:29 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

AURANGABAD: The Maharashtra animal husbandry department has chalked out a scheme to increase egg production in the state, which is facing a shortage of 1 crore eggs per day, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Maharashtra consumes more than 2.25 crore eggs per day and is facing a shortage of 1 crore eggs per day, the official said.

The state has a capacity to produce 1-1.25 eggs per day and the department has been chalking out a plan to meet the state's need, Additional Commissioner for Animal Husbandry department Dr. Dhananjay Parkale told PTI.

Currently, eggs are procured from Karnataka, Telangana and Tamil Nadu to overcome the shortage, he said.

"The animal husbandry department plans to give 50 white Leghorn chickens at a subsidised rate of Rs 21,000 along with 1,000 cages to each district in an attempt to increase the production," the official said.

The department has sent the proposal to the state government or further sanctions, he added.

In Aurangabad, the price of eggs has increased in the last two months.

"As of date, the price of 100 eggs in Aurangabad is Rs 575. These prices have been above Rs 500 (100 eggs) for more than two months," wholesaler Abdul Wahid Shah said.

