One dead as portion of temple collapses in Rajasthan's Karauli

Fifty-year-old Seema died on the way to the hospital, while another woman and a man are undergoing treatment.

Published: 17th January 2023 03:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2023 03:45 PM   |  A+A-

Candles, Death, RIP

For representational purposes

By PTI

JAIPUR: A woman died and two people were injured on Tuesday when a portion of a temple in Rajasthan's Karauli district collapsed on them, police said.

The incident occurred at a Shiv temple in Sapotra as the victims were offering prayers, they added.

The temple is built on a platform without a foundation and a part of it collapsed while an earthmover was digging land adjacent to it, the police officials said.

The victims were rushed to the SMS hospital in Jaipur.

Fifty-year-old Seema died on the way, while another woman and a man are undergoing treatment, they added.

Comments

