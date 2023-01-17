Oppn's 'personal attacks' on PM Modi exposed by SC verdicts: BJP political resolution

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Political resolution proposed at the BJP national executive on Monday accused the Opposition of running a negative campaign over several issues against the government and launching "personal attacks" on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and asserted that Supreme Court verdicts exposed it.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju proposed the resolution at the key meeting, a pointer to his rising profile in the party as he spearheads the government's position on legal and judicial issues, and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Karnataka minister Govind Karjol seconded it, Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman told reporters here.

While Rijiju is a tribal, Maurya belongs to the Other Backward Class and Karjol is from the SC community, social groups the BJP has wooed with considerable electoral success in the last few years.

Sitharaman cited a number of issues over which the Opposition had built a campaign against the government, including Rafale, Pegasus, Central Vista project, demonetisation and EWS quota, and said the Supreme Court verdicts in the government's favour on them exposed it.

Unfounded and personal allegations were levelled against PM Modi but the crushing legal response exposed the Opposition, she said, citing political resolution. She said PM Modi is seen as an incorruptible leader who is working for the country's interest and whose leadership has found respect globally.

India's image under his leadership has also been enhanced, she added.

Modi's assertion that this is not an era of war during his telephonic talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin echoed in the G20 declaration at Bali and his push for United Nations reform has been recognised, she said.

The political resolution lauded the BJP's historic verdict in the Gujarat assembly polls and a number of bypolls to assert that it will have an impact on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP has said that it might have lost the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections but its vote share was just one per cent less than that of the Congress.

In the second session of the meeting, BJP state units of four poll-bound states Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland and Karnataka gave their reporting of political activities in these states.

