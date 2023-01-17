Home Nation

Over 60 girls in Jharkhand walk for 17 km at night; here is why

District Superintendent of Education Abhay Kumar Shil heard the grievances of the students, before sending them back to the school in vehicles.

Published: 17th January 2023 02:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2023 02:49 PM   |  A+A-

protest

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pixabay)

By PTI

CHAIBASA: More than 60 adolescent girl students sneaked out of their residential school and walked for 17 km through deserted roads at night to reach the collectorate of Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district and complain to the deputy commissioner about "atrocities" committed by their hostel warden.

The class 11 students of Kasturba Gandhi Residential Girls School at Khuntpani reached the collectorate in Chaibasa around 7 am on Monday to lodge a complaint with Deputy Commissioner Ananya Mittal.

The girl students' action created a stir among officials of the district education department.

On the DC's directive, District Superintendent of Education (DSE) Abhay Kumar Shil reached the spot and heard the grievances of the students, before sending them back to the school in vehicles.

He assured the girls that the matter will be investigated and action will be taken against the warden.

The students told the DSE that they were forced to eat stale food, clean toilets and students of lower classes were compelled to sleep on the floor on just mats in the prevailing cold, and they were beaten up by the warden if they protested.

They also alleged that the warden compelled the students to lie to senior officials when they visited the school for inspection.

After reaching Chaibasa, the girls dialled local Congress MP Geeta Koda, who, in turn, informed the DC about the girls' action.

The DC then asked the DSE to look into the matter.

Shil said a team will be formed to probe the allegation.

