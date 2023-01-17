Home Nation

Pilot holds meet, takes on Gehlot over paper leak

It is noteworthy that while the Gehlot government has nabbed and arrested several touts from the paper leak gang, the Rajasthan police have been unable to catch the kingpin of the paper leak racket.

Published: 17th January 2023 07:37 AM

Sachin Pilot at a public rally in Parbatsar of Nagaur district on Monday. (Photo | Express)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR:  Former deputy CM Sachin Pilot indirectly targeted the Ashok Gehlot government on Monday over the paper leak issue that has rocked Rajasthan in the past month. He was addressing a public rally in Parbatsar town of Nagaur district.

Pilot said, “All of us are concerned about the future of the youth. Whenever I read news about papers being leaked in our state sometimes, exams get cancelled, I get hurt. It is important that instead of petty brokers in the paper leak case, its mastermind should be caught and strict action should be taken against him.”

It is noteworthy that while the Gehlot government has nabbed and arrested several touts from the paper leak gang, the Rajasthan police have been unable to catch the kingpin of the paper leak racket. “I will be among people and workers in different districts of Rajasthan and hope to motivate people and our cadres ahead of elections this year,” he added.

Meanwhile, senior cabinet minister Hemar Choudhary, who is known as a Pilot supporter, skipped Gehlot’s Chintan Shivir in Jaipur and attended Pilot’s rally in Parbatsar. In his address, Hemaram not only praised Pilot but indirectly asked Gehlot to vacate his chief ministerial chair for the younger generation.

Four ministers remained absent from the Chintan Shivir, organised to review the government’s plans and budget announcements. Responding to Pilot’s attack, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Pratap Singh Khachariawas said, “If Pilot has given any suggestion, we will take it seriously. If he can name an accused, we will not leave them.”

