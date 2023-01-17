PM Modi speaks to Yediyurappa on the sidelines of BJP's national executive meet

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The two-day National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of BJP began on January 16 and has sparked speculations about a political churn in the national capital.

On the sideline of BJP's NEC, former Chief Minister and senior leaders of poll-bound Karnataka met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

"Karnataka former CM and influential leader of Lingayats BS Yediyurappa had a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for around 15 minutes. What happened during the meeting is not known but speculations are rife about Yediyurappa's role rise in the organisation ahead of the polls," noted a BJP functionary who attended the meeting.

Notably, Yediyurappa was recently elevated to the party's apex decision-making body. He has been working actively across the state after being included in the parliamentary committee.

The BJP has launched the Mission South for both the 2023 assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections working on a well-thought-out electoral strategy.

Amid all the efforts to create a winning strategy in the southern states, BJP's prime focus is on retaining power in Karnataka. The strategy will be crucial in view of the Lok Sabha elections as well.

"It is believed that his role in the upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka will be loaded with more responsibilities," noted a senior party leader.

"The party's central leadership may or may not make a change with the state's present leadership. But, it seems imperative that Yediyurappa ji may get a vital role to play in the upcoming assembly elections in the state because of his political experience and influence on sections of dominating communities like the Lingayats," he remarked.

Strategies for the upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka and eight other states were also discussed during the NEC meeting.

Also, the NEC meeting held no discussions on the tenure extension of national party president JP Nadda. There are speculations that some discussions or decisions may take place on Tuesday in this regard.

