Security breach in Bharat Jodo Yatra? Rahul, Congress, Punjab Police deny

A similar breach was reported during the Delhi leg of the yatra.

Published: 17th January 2023 12:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2023 03:58 PM   |  A+A-

Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Jalandhar district. (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Was there a security breach in the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra? An unknown man emerged from the crowd and embraced Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while he was marching in Tanda in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district.

In a video, one could see that a man wearing an orange and yellow hoodie running towards Rahul Gandhi and trying to hug him. He was then pushed away by Punjab Congress President Amarinder Raja Warring and other Congress workers who were walking along with Gandhi.

However, Warring said that there was no security breach at all. "It seems like one enthusiastic man just came to hug Rahul Gandhi,” he said.

“Why are you calling it a lapse … Someone came to hug me. It’s not a lapse … sometimes people are over-excited… I wouldn’t call it a security lapse,” Gandhi said during a press conference when the yatra halted.

Senior officials of the Punjab Police also denied that there was any security breach as they said that Rahul calls people while walking. "No one can break the security cordon and get near the Gandhi scion till, till one is invited to meet him,’’ they added.

Senior Congress leaders including Harish Chaudhary and Raj Kumar Chabbewal were seen accompanying Gandhi during the yatra that will halt for the night at Mukerian.

A similar breach was reported during the Delhi leg of the yatra. Then the Congress wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleging a security breach and demanded immediate steps to ensure the security of Rahul and others taking part in the yatra. In response, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) ruled out any security breach and alleged that Gandhi himself had violated the security guidelines during his yatra.

"Violations of laid down guidelines on the part of Rahul Gandhi have been observed on several occasions and this fact has been communicated to him from time to time,’’ a statement issued by the CRPF stated.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 last year, will end in Srinagar on January 30, with Rahul hoisting the tricolour there.

(With online desk inputs)

