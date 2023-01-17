Stage set for G20 meets in Gujarat

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat is all set for G20 meetings. The first in the list of 15 events is the Business20 inception meeting, which will be held from January 22 to 24 in Gandhinagar. Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Ashwini Vaishnav, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Amitabh Kant and India’s Sherpa to G20 will be present in the opening session on January 23, 2023.

Along with Union Ministers and State Ministers Chandrasekaran, Chair B20 and Chairman, Tata Sons, and more than 150 policymakers, business executives, CEOs, and senior executives representing the G20 countries will attend the inaugural meeting.

The Gujarat government will host a dinner for the G-20 delegates followed by a visit to Dandi Kutir. The delegation will get to experience garba and dandiya at the amphitheatre of Mahatma Mandir. The government has also organized a yoga and ayurveda session for G20 delegates at Punit Van.

The main programme for the B20 inception meeting has been devised by the B20 India secretariat in accordance with the subject of the conference, “R.A.I.S.E: Responsible, Accelerated, Innovative, Sustainable and Equitable Businesses.”

The inception meeting would formally launch the presidency work of all the task forces and action councils under B20 India, among other B20 India Secretariat efforts. The B20 delegates will discuss and deliberate on multifaceted global issues such as climate change, digital cooperation across borders in the time of wars and pandemics, sustainable and resilient value chains, and financial inclusion for empowering communities. Task forces will be working on Inclusive GVCs for Resilient Global Trade and Investment

