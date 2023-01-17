Supreme Court refuses to quash rape FIR against BJP leader Hussain

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a major setback to BJP leader, the Supreme Court on Monday dismissed BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain’s plea challenging the Delhi High Court order for registration of an FIR against him on a woman’s complaint alleging rape.

“Let’s there be a fair investigation and, if there is nothing, it will exonerate you,” a bench of Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Dipankar Datta told the counsel appearing for Hussain.

Senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi and Siddharth Luthra, appearing for Hussain, told the bench that complaints after complaints were filed by the complainant woman against the politician. “There are complaints after complaints which were investigated by the police and nothing was found. It cannot go on and on,” Rohatgi argued, adding there was a “series of consistent attacks” against Hussain. However, the bench observed, “We find no reason to interfere.”

The HC had on August 17 last year dismissed Hussain’s plea challenging a trial court order directing the Delhi Police to register an FIR against him.

