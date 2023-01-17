Home Nation

Two communities clash in UP's Aligarh after brawl at meat shop

Published: 17th January 2023 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2023 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

Image of a meat shop used for representational purposes

Image of a meat shop used for representational purposes

By PTI

ALIGARH: Members of two communities clashed here in Uttar Pradesh following a brawl at a shop selling meat products, said police which deployed a large number of its personnel to bring the situation under control early Tuesday.

The clash was reported around midnight from the Sarai Sultani area, they said.

Police said two persons entered into an argument at the shop selling cooked chicken and meat products, and a brawl broke out on Monday night.

As the news about the incident at the shop spread, members of two communities confronted each other and it turned violent with people throwing stones at each other, police said.

They said as soon as information was received, a large deployment of personnel was made in the area, and the situation was brought under control.

Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani, who rushed to the spot along with other top district officials, told reporters early Tuesday that the situation is under control but a strict vigil is being maintained.

He said a report is being filed, and strong action will be taken against the perpetrators. Security arrangements in the area have been tightened, the officer said.

