Army to get first lot of Amethi-made AK-203 in March

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The production of advanced AK-203 assault rifles has started in India and the first batch will be delivered to Indian Army soon, Alexander Mikheev, Director General of Rosoboronexport confirmed on Tuesday.

The Indian Army chief had a few days ago said that the first batch of rifles would be delivered by March. Mikheev said, “Korwa Ordnance Factory in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, has produced the first batch of 7.62 mm Kalashnikov AK-203 assault rifles.

The beginning of deliveries to the Indian Army is expected soon. At the same time, the factory’s capacity makes it possible to fully equip the personnel of other law enforcement agencies in India with AK-203 assault rifles, which, due to their high adaptability, are suitable for various operators.

In addition, the joint venture will be able to export its products to third countries.” India is the first country to produce the AK-200-series assault rifles which, as per the company, have retained all the advantages of the traditional AK scheme, including reliability, durability and ease of maintenance.

At the same time, it fully meets the latest requirements for firearms in the world in terms of ergonomics and the ability to mount high-tech additional equipment. The Indian Army will receive all rifles in 128 months. As per Army Chief General Manoj Pande,

“Out of 6 lakh AK-203 odd rifles, we will receive 70,000 of them in 32 months. Whereas, the first batch of 5,000 rifles will be delivered by March this year.” These 70,000 rifles would have indigenous content ranging from 5-17 per cent and the remainder will be entirely indigenous, the chief had said.

The AK-203 rifles would replace the ageing Indian Small Arms System (INSAS). A contract for procurement of 6,01,427 assault rifle AK-203 was signed in December 2021 between Ministry of Defence and Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited (IRRPL)- a joint venture between India, represented by the Defence PSUs-Advanced Weapons & Equipment India Limited (AWEIL) and Munitions India Limited (MIL) and Russia, represented by Rosoboronexport (RoE) & Concern Kalashnikov (CK), in the share holding of 50.5% and 49.5% respectively.

These rifles will be produced by IRR PL at Korwa, Uttar Pradesh. “With the launch of series production of Kalashnikov AK- 203 assault rifles, high-quality, convenient and modern small arms will begin to enter service with India’s defence and law enforcement agencies.

The model combines excellent ergonomics, adaptability to different shooters and high-performance characteristics, it is one of the best assault rifles in the world,” said Sergey Chemezov, General Director of Rostec. The company plans to ensure 100 per cent localization of the production of AK-203 rifles in India.

Make in India

India is the first country to start producing the AK-200- series assault rifles

Rifles will be produced by IRRPL at Korwa Ordnance Factory in Amethi, UP

First batch of 5,000 rifles to be delivered by March

Indian Army to receive all rifles in 128 months

To replace the ageing Indian Small Arms System

NEW DELHI: The production of advanced AK-203 assault rifles has started in India and the first batch will be delivered to Indian Army soon, Alexander Mikheev, Director General of Rosoboronexport confirmed on Tuesday. The Indian Army chief had a few days ago said that the first batch of rifles would be delivered by March. Mikheev said, “Korwa Ordnance Factory in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, has produced the first batch of 7.62 mm Kalashnikov AK-203 assault rifles. The beginning of deliveries to the Indian Army is expected soon. At the same time, the factory’s capacity makes it possible to fully equip the personnel of other law enforcement agencies in India with AK-203 assault rifles, which, due to their high adaptability, are suitable for various operators. In addition, the joint venture will be able to export its products to third countries.” India is the first country to produce the AK-200-series assault rifles which, as per the company, have retained all the advantages of the traditional AK scheme, including reliability, durability and ease of maintenance. At the same time, it fully meets the latest requirements for firearms in the world in terms of ergonomics and the ability to mount high-tech additional equipment. The Indian Army will receive all rifles in 128 months. As per Army Chief General Manoj Pande, “Out of 6 lakh AK-203 odd rifles, we will receive 70,000 of them in 32 months. Whereas, the first batch of 5,000 rifles will be delivered by March this year.” These 70,000 rifles would have indigenous content ranging from 5-17 per cent and the remainder will be entirely indigenous, the chief had said. The AK-203 rifles would replace the ageing Indian Small Arms System (INSAS). A contract for procurement of 6,01,427 assault rifle AK-203 was signed in December 2021 between Ministry of Defence and Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited (IRRPL)- a joint venture between India, represented by the Defence PSUs-Advanced Weapons & Equipment India Limited (AWEIL) and Munitions India Limited (MIL) and Russia, represented by Rosoboronexport (RoE) & Concern Kalashnikov (CK), in the share holding of 50.5% and 49.5% respectively. These rifles will be produced by IRR PL at Korwa, Uttar Pradesh. “With the launch of series production of Kalashnikov AK- 203 assault rifles, high-quality, convenient and modern small arms will begin to enter service with India’s defence and law enforcement agencies. The model combines excellent ergonomics, adaptability to different shooters and high-performance characteristics, it is one of the best assault rifles in the world,” said Sergey Chemezov, General Director of Rostec. The company plans to ensure 100 per cent localization of the production of AK-203 rifles in India. Make in India India is the first country to start producing the AK-200- series assault rifles Rifles will be produced by IRRPL at Korwa Ordnance Factory in Amethi, UP First batch of 5,000 rifles to be delivered by March Indian Army to receive all rifles in 128 months To replace the ageing Indian Small Arms System