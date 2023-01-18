Home Nation

China lifts hold, LeT deputy leader Abdul Rehman Makki now a global terrorist

This happened after China removed its hold on a joint India-US proposal to blacklist the Pak-based deputy chief of LeT.

Published: 18th January 2023 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2023 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Abdul Rehman Makki

Pakistan-based deputy leader of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) Abdul Rehman Makki. (Photo | ANI)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In a big diplomatic win for India, the UN Security Council ISIL and Al Qaida Sanctions Committee listed Abdul Rehman Makki, the brother-in-law of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leader Hafiz Saeed, as a global terrorist. 

This happened after China removed its hold on a joint India-US proposal to blacklist the Pak-based deputy chief of LeT. Decisions to list individuals and entities under the sanctions committee are made through consensus. 

India had made listings of Pakistan-based terrorists a top priority of its UNSC tenure during 2021-22. Even though the successful listing comes just after India left the Council, this was a culmination of long-standing and persistent efforts made over the last several months, along with partner countries. 

 A total of five names were submitted by India for designation under 1267 during 2022. Abdul Rehman Makki (LeT), Abdul Rauf Asghar (JeM), Sajid Mir (LeT), Shahid Mahmood (LeT), Talha Saeed (LeT). 
Each of these five names was initially placed on technical hold by China, while all other 14 members of the Council agreed to their listing. 

Makki’s case was submitted on June 1, 2022 by India with US joining as a co-designating state. China placed a technical hold on 16 June 2022 and after the six-month period again renewed its hold in mid-December.  

