Confusion in MVA over Maharashtra state council biennial polls

After the Congress fiasco, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) without consulting the alliance partner of MVA, declared their support to Shubhangi Patil.

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  The differences in Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) surfaced during the filing of the nominations for the biennial elections of the Maharashtra state legislative council. The Congress party has announced Dr Sudhir Tambe’s candidature for the biennial elections of Maharashtra state legislative council for Nasik Division Graduate’s seat, but at the eleventh hour, he refused to file the nominations to pave the way for his son Satyajeet Tambe. Satyajeet filed his nominations as an independent citing technical reasons.

After the Congress fiasco, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) without consulting the alliance partner of MVA, declared their support to Shubhangi Patil, who has filed her nomination as an independent candidate for the same Nashik Division graduate seat.

Leader of Opposition, Ajit Pawar said, “We are talking with other alliance partners. Now, it is clear that Congress has suspended Sudhir and actions against Satyajeet will also likely be taken. We have to find out new candidates to extend support. We expect that all independent candidates withdraw the nominations and support only one candidate.”

