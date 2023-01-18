EAM Jaishankar reaffirms India-Maldives development ties during Male visit

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday reviewed India's joint projects with the Maldives and reaffirmed the strong development partnership between the two countries.

Jaishankar, who is in Male, as part of a three-day visit to the Maldives and Sri Lanka, said the synergies between India’s neighbourhood first and Maldives' India first policies have made both nations good neighbours and strong partners.

A number of significant Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) were signed between India and Maldives in Noonu Manadhoo which included an academic collaboration between Cochin University and Maldives National University, India providing two sea ambulances to Maldives Defence Ministry, community development projects and also distribution of books in a pre-school.

"So pleased to visit Noonu Mandhoo pre-school. Books from India will help them connect to the world," Dr Jaishankar said.

India has given additional grant assistance of 100 million Maldivian Rufiyaa for a high-impact community development scheme. A number of socio-economic development projects are planned to be implemented throughout Maldives under this funding.

An MoU was also signed for the development of a sports complex in Gaafu Dhaal Gadhdhoo. "This project will establish a centre which will promote youth empowerment through sports and contribute to the overall community development," according to a statement issued by the Maldivian government.

The MoUs were exchanged by Indian High Commissioner to Male, Munu Mahawar and Maldivian Minister of State for foreign affairs Ahmed Khaleel.

In addition, Vice Chancellors of both Maldives National University and Cochin University of Science and Technology exchanged an MoU on capacity building to facilitate exchanges and cooperative initiatives between the two universities in the area of education, research, development instruction, community service, staff and student exchanges.

"We discussed the full spectrum of our special bilateral partnership with a focus on development cooperation, capacity building and people-to-people ties. The partnership with India has made a real difference in the lives of people. My visit was an opportunity to see tangible results," EAM added.

