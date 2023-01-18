Home Nation

IIM-Ranchi student found hanging in his hostel room

A student was allegedly found hanging from the ceiling of his hostel room at the Indian Institute of Management Ranchi campus in Jharkhand.

Published: 18th January 2023

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI:  A student was allegedly found hanging from the ceiling of his hostel room at the Indian Institute of Management Ranchi campus in Jharkhand. According to police, the student was identified as Shivam Pandey, 22, from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

The matter came to the fore when IIM-R officials broke open the door after getting no response despite repeated attempts made by his hostel mates. Police said that it appears to be a case of suicide as the door was found closed from the inside.

DSP Praveen Kumar said the door was said to be closed from the inside and his hands were tied with a rope. He further said that some of the students informed the guard on Monday evening that nobody is responding from Shivam’s room. When the guards went there and checked by removing the paper put on the window pan, found Shivam hanging, he said.

He said some of his friends told police that during the dinner on Sunday, he had told them that he was not feeling good. They are investigating the case taking every aspect into consideration, he added. Meanwhile, Shivam’s father Akhileshwar Prasad, suspecting foul play, has demanded an investigation into the matter.

