Kolkata cash haul case: All three suspended Jharkhand Congress MLAs skip ED questioning

RANCHI: Three suspended Jharkhand Congress MLAs, Naman Bixal Kongari, facing an investigation in a cash haul case, on Tuesday sought two weeks’ time for appearing before the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The three MLAs are trying to avoid questioning by Enforcement Directorate in the Kolkata cash recovery case as all of them skipped the summons issued to them asking to appear before the central investigation agency on three separate dates January 13, 16 and 17 respectively.

Interestingly, all three MLAs have sought two weeks' time to appear before ED. Kolebira MLA Naman Bixal Kongari, also an accused in the cash haul case, did not appear before the ED on Tuesday seeking two weeks’ time saying that he received the summons very late.

Kongari’s counsel Chandrabhanu reached ED’s zonal office in Ranchi and made a submission that since his client received summon on January 14, it was quite difficult for him to appear before the investigation agencies in such a short period of time.

“We have sought two weeks time to appear before the agency,” said Kongari’s lawyer Chandrabhanu. On Monday also, Khijri MLA Rajesh Kachchap also sought two weeks' time for appearing before the ED citing pre-scheduled engagements.

Earlier, on January 13, Jamtara MLA Irfan Ansari had also sought two weeks’ time on health grounds. The ED is investigating this case which was originally lodged by the Bengal police on the basis of a zero FIR lodged by Jharkhand Congress MLA Kumar Jaimangal alias Anoop Singh. ED had also already recorded the statement of MLA Kumar Jaimangal alias Anup Singh in the case on December 24.

Notably, Kumar Jaimangal had lodged FIR against the three Congress MLAs, who were caught by Kolkata police along with cash on July 31, alleging them of hatching conspiracy to topple the government in Jharkhand.

He had also alleged in his FIR that Irfan Ansari and Rajesh Kacchap wanted him to come to Kolkata along with them and take him to Guwahati, where they will make him meet Hemant Biswa Sarma, who will give him assurance of a definite ministerial berth apart from the money.

Kumar Jaimangal had alleged that each of the MLAs was offered Rs 10 crore along with a ministerial berth for a few of them to topple the government. Since he did not want to be a part of this unconstitutional, unethical criminal activity and hence, informed the police seeking action against the three MLAs for pressurizing him to come to Kolkata and accompany them to Guwahati.

