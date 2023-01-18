Home Nation

Kolkata cash haul case: All three suspended Jharkhand Congress MLAs skip ED questioning

The ED is investigating this case which was originally lodged by the Bengal police on the basis of a zero FIR lodged by Jharkhand Congress MLA Kumar Jaimangal alias Anoop Singh.

Published: 18th January 2023 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2023 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: Three suspended Jharkhand Congress MLAs, Naman Bixal Kongari, facing an investigation in a cash haul case, on Tuesday sought two weeks’ time for appearing before the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The three MLAs are trying to avoid questioning by Enforcement Directorate in the Kolkata cash recovery case as all of them skipped the summons issued to them asking to appear before the central investigation agency on three separate dates January 13, 16 and 17 respectively.

Interestingly, all three MLAs have sought two weeks' time to appear before ED. Kolebira MLA Naman Bixal Kongari, also an accused in the cash haul case, did not appear before the ED on Tuesday seeking two weeks’ time saying that he received the summons very late.

Kongari’s counsel Chandrabhanu reached ED’s zonal office in Ranchi and made a submission that since his client received summon on January 14, it was quite difficult for him to appear before the investigation agencies in such a short period of time.

“We have sought two weeks time to appear before the agency,” said Kongari’s lawyer Chandrabhanu. On Monday also, Khijri MLA Rajesh Kachchap also sought two weeks' time for appearing before the ED citing pre-scheduled engagements.

ALSO READ | ED issues notice to three suspended Congress MLAs in Kolkata cash recovery case

Earlier, on January 13, Jamtara MLA Irfan Ansari had also sought two weeks’ time on health grounds. The ED is investigating this case which was originally lodged by the Bengal police on the basis of a zero FIR lodged by Jharkhand Congress MLA Kumar Jaimangal alias Anoop Singh. ED had also already recorded the statement of MLA Kumar Jaimangal alias Anup Singh in the case on December 24.

Notably, Kumar Jaimangal had lodged FIR against the three Congress MLAs, who were caught by Kolkata police along with cash on July 31, alleging them of hatching conspiracy to topple the government in Jharkhand.

He had also alleged in his FIR that Irfan Ansari and Rajesh Kacchap wanted him to come to Kolkata along with them and take him to Guwahati, where they will make him meet Hemant Biswa Sarma, who will give him assurance of a definite ministerial berth apart from the money.

Kumar Jaimangal had alleged that each of the MLAs was offered Rs 10 crore along with a ministerial berth for a few of them to topple the government. Since he did not want to be a part of this unconstitutional, unethical criminal activity and hence, informed the police seeking action against the three MLAs for pressurizing him to come to Kolkata and accompany them to Guwahati.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jharkhand Congress MLA suspended Jharkhand Congress MLAs Congress Bixal Kongari ED
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Four in five professionals in India considering job change in 2023
NCP leader Nawab Malik. (Photo |PTI)
FIR against Nawab Malik's son, daughter-in-law for allegedly using fake documents in visa application
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Delhi-Centre services row: AAP govt seeks clear demarcation of power, SC reserves verdict
Image of BSF personnel used for representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
BSF seizes Chinese weapons dropped by Pakistan drone 8 km inside Indian territory in Punjab

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp